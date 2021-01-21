Dubai halts live entertainment amid surge in virus cases


January 21st, 2021

Dubai’s tourism department has announced an immediate halt to all live entertainment at hotels and restaurants, a day after suspending non-urgent surgeries at hospitals to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients



