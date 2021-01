Who really had the album of the year? Emily Lazar did.

While album of the year nominees at the 2021 Grammys include Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Post Malone, the real victor is Emily Lazar

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Who really had the album of the year? Emily Lazar did.

While album of the year nominees at the 2021 Grammys include Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Post Malone, the real victor is Emily Lazar