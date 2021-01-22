Christina Ricci granted restraining order against estranged husband

John Shearer/Getty ImagesChristina Ricci’s divorce just got a little messier, as the actress has been granted a domestic violence restraining order from her estranged husband James Heerdegen.

The restraining order, obtained by Entertainment Tonight requires Heerdegen to stay 100 yards away from Ricci at all times. Additionally, he’s been denied visitation rights with the couple’s six-year-old son, Freddie, and must stay away from the family dog.

The order claims Heerdegen physically abused the 40-year-old actress multiple times. The docs state that Ricci told Heerdegen she wanted a divorce early last year, but “found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser” during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country shut down due to COVID-19.

Ricci filed for divorce from the cinematographer back in July, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress was reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops at the time after claiming an altercation took place and that Heerdegen allegedly spit on her, according to ET.