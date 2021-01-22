‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’, in the works at HBO

HBO/Helen Sloane(LOS ANGELES) — Another Game of Thrones prequel, Tales of Dunk and Egg, is in early development at HBO, according to Variety.

The potential show, would be based on George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novellas, which follow the adventures of Duncan the Tall — a.k.a. Dunk, and a young Aegon V Targaryen — a.k.a. Egg, 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

While Variety reports the project is a high priority for the cabler, neither a writer nor talent are attached as of yet.

Entertainment Weekly reports HBO has also been meeting with several top writers — Rome creator Bruno Heller among them — pitching other ideas based on Martin’s works. They include a prequel series based on Robert’s Rebellion — the war for the Iron Throne that upended Westeros a couple of decades before the events in Thrones.

HBO had previously given a series order to another GoT prequel project, House of the Dragon. This one is set 300 years before the events in GoT and explores the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

For book fans, the series, from Martin and original GoT producer Ryan Condal, is reportedly largely based off of Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which came out in 2018.

