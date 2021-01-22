Iowa conspiracy theorist stays in custody, ordered to DC


Posted on: January 22nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A federal judge in Washington says a right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot must remain in custody



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iowa conspiracy theorist stays in custody, ordered to DC


Posted on: January 22nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A federal judge in Washington says a right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot must remain in custody



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.