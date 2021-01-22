Shooting range hours change for January and February

Through February, all shooting ranges operated by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife will operate under adjusted hours. During this period, the ranges at the following fish & wildlife areas will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, depending on their location: Crosley, Deer Creek, J.E. Roush Lake, Jasper-Pulaski, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Sugar Ridge, Tri-County, Wilbur Wright, and Winamac. Regular shooting range hours will resume March 1.Archery ranges at these properties remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.