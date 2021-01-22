Valparaiso Community Call With Mayor And County Health Officer

Join the City of Valparaiso for a Community Call with Mayor Murphy & Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp on Monday, January 25th at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be held via phone. To listen to the call live, call 1-717-275-8940 and use participant access code 3179197.Members of the public are encouraged to email questions for Dr. Stamp to [email protected] The call will be recorded and posted later for those unable to join.