Today in History

Today is Monday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2021. There are 340 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 25, 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.

On this date:

In 1533, England’s King Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who later gave birth to Elizabeth I.

In 1759, Scottish poet Robert Burns was born in Alloway.

In 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.

In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix (shah-moh-NEE’), France.

In 1945, the World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions. Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first community to add fluoride to its public water supply.

In 1947,…