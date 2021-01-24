Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ among finalists for book critics awards

Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fiction by Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year’s finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ among finalists for book critics awards

Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fiction by Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year’s finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes