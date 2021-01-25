Bus in deadly Grand Canyon crash offers tours by comedians
Authorities say a tour bus that rolled over and killed one person at the Grand Canyon was operated by a Las Vegas company that offers tours guided by comedians
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Bus in deadly Grand Canyon crash offers tours by comedians
Authorities say a tour bus that rolled over and killed one person at the Grand Canyon was operated by a Las Vegas company that offers tours guided by comedians
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.