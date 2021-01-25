Coronavirus live updates: US reports over 130,000 new cases

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 99.2 million people worldwide and killed over 2.1 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:

Jan 25, 5:13 am

Russia sees lowest daily case count since November

Russia confirmed 19,290 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the country’s lowest daily case count since the start of November, according to the country’s coronavirus response headquarters.

An additional 456 deaths from the disease were also registered nationwide on Sunday. That brings Russia’s totals to 3,738,690 confirmed cases and 69,918 deaths, according to the coronavirus response headquarters.

The Eastern European nation of 145 million people has the fourth-highest cumulative total of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Jan 25, 4:22 am

US reports over 130,000 new cases

There were 130,485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Sunday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Sunday’s tally is the lowest daily case count that the U.S. has recorded in a month and is also far less than the country’s all-time high of 298,031 newly confirmed infections on Jan. 2, Johns Hopkins data shows.

An additional 1,770 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered nationwide on Sunday, down from a peak of 4,462 new deaths on Jan. 12, according to Johns Hopkins data.

COVID-19 data may be skewed due to possible lags in reporting over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

A total of 25,127,009 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 419,215 have died, according to Johns Hopkins data. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

Much of the country was under lockdown by the end of March as the first wave of the pandemic hit. By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up over the summer.

The numbers lingered around 40,000 to 50,000 from mid-August through early October before surging again to record levels, crossing 100,000 for the first time on Nov. 4, then reaching 200,000 on Nov. 27 before nearing 300,000 on Jan. 2.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.