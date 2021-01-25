DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE SINGLE VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH

Saturday morning at 12:55 AM, Deputy William Masterson was dispatched to the area of SR 39 and CR 1800 South, rural Prairie Township, reference a motor vehicle crash. At 1:01 AM, Deputy Masterson arrived at the scene. He located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a ditch off the west side of SR 39 south of CR 1800 South.

The crash investigation completed by deputies determined the following had occurred. A white 2015 Hyundai Tucson had been traveling southbound on SR 39 when it entered a curve. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to navigate the curve. The vehicle left the southbound lane of SR 39 and traveled straight off the roadway along an embankment for approximately 309 feet before colliding head-on with a tree.

The driver (lone occupant) was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was later identified as Lorie A. MYERS (45 YOA) of Knox, Indiana.

Assisting: Sergeant James D. Arnold, Deputy Michael Sweet, Knox-Center Township Fire Department, Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office and John’s Garage