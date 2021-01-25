‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino celebrates 5 years of sobriety

ABC/Byron Cohen(NEW YORK) — Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is five years sober. The reality star celebrated his latest milestone over the weekend, revealing that he officially marked half a decade of sobriety last month.

“BDS has been through some situations in life, addiction being one of them,” Sorrentino, 38, penned in an emotional Instagram post, “I have grown a lot as an individual, overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of my proudest moments so far has been celebrating 5 years of continuous sobriety this past December.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum also shared an image of the special token his treatment center created to mark the occasion.

“Receiving my 5 year medallion made me feel like I won a gold medal, and it is a badge I am honored to wear,” he gushed before revealing why he decided to open up about his journey to sobriety.

“I share my journey of addiction, because it is so important to break the stigma of addiction. People are suffering out there because they are afraid to speak out about needing help,” said Sorrentino. “If I can help just one person find their voice, I know it was all worth it!”

The reality star also issued words of encouragement to those who know someone struggling with addiction by assuring them they are not alone and can be instrumental in helping their loved one get the help they need.

“If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction or mental health issues, don’t be afraid to ask for help. If I can do this I know you can too,” he closed and provided his treatment center’s contact information in hopes that the person who calls it will “start the journey of the rest of your life.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.