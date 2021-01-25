Mayor seeks weekly input from residents

La Porte residents can now share their feedback on ways to improve the community through La Porte’s new social media campaign, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

Last week, the city launched its new ‘Feedback Friday’ campaign on Facebook. Each Friday, a survey link will be posted to both the City’s and Mayor’s Facebook pages, asking for opinions on various topics as they relate to the city. Dermody said he and his leadership team will use this data as they make important decisions regarding the future of La Porte.

“Our residents’ thoughts and ideas matter,” Dermody said. “As we continue to look for ways to make our community better, we want to hear from them. This campaign gives them another way to make sure their voice is heard. Effecting change quite literally takes a village, and we’ve got some incredible minds here in La Porte to help guide us to success.”

Dermody said once the survey link is posted on Fridays, residents have until the following Monday morning to submit their response. He said residents may also continue sharing their thoughts with him by phone at 219-363-7293 or by contacting him through Facebook Messenger.