More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid


Posted on: January 25th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid


Posted on: January 25th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.