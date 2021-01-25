State Police Conducting Death Investigation at State Prison

On Thursday, January 21st, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post was contacted by the Indiana Department of Correction for a death investigation at the State Prison located in Michigan City. Deceased is Daniel L. Heflin, 30, originally from Goshen, IN. Family has been notified. Heflin was incarcerated, having plead guilty to murder in 2012 in Elkhart Circuit Court.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available to be released.