‘The Marksman’ tops weakened box office for a second week

Courtesy of Open Road(NEW YORK) — The Marksman grabbed upwards of $2 million to top the box office for a second week. The Liam Neeson-led thriller has collected $6.1 million in its first 10 days of release, in a theatrical landscape still hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Croods: A New Age earned an estimated $1.8 million in its ninth week of release to take second place; Wonder Woman 1984 took the third position with $1.6 million. Its global haul stands at $148 million.

The thriller video game adaptation Monster Hunter came in at number four with an estimated $820,000; and Tom Hanks’ News of the World rounded out the top five with an estimated $810,000.

By George Costantino

