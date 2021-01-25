Two Michigan City residents shot in the 100 block of Edward Street

The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Saturday, January 23rd , 2021 at approximately 08:39 PM for an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Crown Food Mart (1302 East Michigan Blvd.). Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene and found a 31 – year – old female from Michigan City suffering from multiple gun shot wounds . Responding officers immediately began providing medical aid to the victim before LaPorte County EMS transported her to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non – life threatening injuries.The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a second 911 call on Saturday, January 23rd , 2021 shortly after the first one. The caller reported an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Edward Street. Other responding officers arrived and discovered 27 – year -old Michigan City resident Demetrius Howell deceased from a suspected gunshot wound.Responding officers secured both crime scenes at Crown Food Mart and in the 100 block of Edward Street so investigations could continue. The Investigative Division eventually took over both crime scenes and learned both victims were together in the 100 block of Edward Street when the shooting took place. Officers and detectives worked tirelessly throughout the night and early morning hours to collect evidence from both crime scenes. Witnesses were also interviewed at both crime scenes to gather more information regarding this incident. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, follow up on potential suspect leads, search for video surveillance, and process evidence collected from both crime scenes. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance/ cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detectives Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874 – 3221 ; Ext . 107 4 or Sergeant Anna Painter at (219) 874- 3221 ; Ext. 1077.Other first responders were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Investigative Division, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office .We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219- 873 – 1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78 – CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.