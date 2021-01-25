Wisconsin Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

On Friday, January 22nd, at 8:20 a.m., S/Trp. Potesta and Trooper Marlowe were on patrol in LaPorte County when they observed a silver Lexus at the Speedway at U.S. 20/U.S. 35. While speaking with the occupants, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected. Further investigation lead to the discovery of several hypodermic needles including one that contained a brown substance. A female subject was then taken into custody. Once transported to the LaPorte County Jail, two plastic baggies were discovered on her person that contained suspected narcotics.

Nicole Orlopp, 36, from Waukesha, WI, was arrested and booked on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle- Level 6 Felony.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.