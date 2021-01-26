ArcelorMittal workers eligible for Trade Adjustment benefits

On Dec. 15, 2020, ArcelorMittal in East Chicago became eligible to apply for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program.

TAA is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). TAA assists workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade, and anyone affected can seek help at their local WorkOne center.

Any worker laid off from ArcelorMittal, a producer of steel, galvanized and aluminum sheets, on or after July 7, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before Dec. 15, 2022, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits.

TAA services and benefits include:

Training—pays 100% of all required training costs

Income support—up to 130 weeks of income-support payments

Job search and relocation allowances—reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment

Wage subsidy—for workers age 50 and older up to $10,000

Health care tax credit—IRS tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums

For more information about the TAA program, please visit: https://www.in.gov/dwd/taa/ or call 317-914-7323 or email [email protected].