Dale Moss says "there’s no one person to blame" for ending engagement with ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Bachelorette alum Dale Moss is setting the record straight about ending his engagement with fiancee Clare Crawley.

The former NFL star took to his Instagram stories Monday and opened up about his heartbreak, saying he now feels more “comfortable” talking about it.

After taking “some time to process everything,” Moss began, he explained that he’s been forcing a smile ever since ending things with Clare.

“This time has sucked, and thank God that I have the friends and the family that I have, because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks,” he continued. “Building a relationship in general is tough — especially when you’re doing it in the public eye.”

“Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point a finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” the 32-year-old athlete furthered. “Like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and, you know, have gone through our things, but the statements… they didn’t come out of nowhere.”

“I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel,” said Moss. “I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work.”

His statement comes days after the former Bachelorette broke her silence about their split, inferring that she was blindsided by his January 19 announcement that the two mutually decided to part ways.

“The truth is I am crushed,” Clare said last Thursday. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.”

In a since-deleted post, Moss previously stated their breakup was “the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

The former couple met on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

