Fish Fry Westville American Legion

This Friday, at the Westville American Legion Post 21, there is a fish fry dinner, carryout only, from 5-7PM at American Legion Post #21 on Highway 421 in Westville. Dinner includes: Hand Breaded Pollock or chicken strips, French fries, creamy coleslaw, rolls and dessert. Special veterans and senior pricing: Adults-$10.00, Seniors(60yrs+) & Vets-$9.00, Kids 12 & under-$5.00, Preschoolers-Free. Call 219-785-2923 to pre-order for carry-outs, otherwise first come first serve. A mask is required for entry.