‘Lovecraft Country’ creator Misha Green to make her directorial debut with ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel

Manny Carabel/Getty Images–© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER PICTURES INC./Graham Bartholomew(LOS ANGELES) — Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green has set her directorial debut.

According to Deadline, Green will direct and write the upcoming sequel to Tomb Raider. Based on the Sony PlayStation video game, the new action film will once again star Oscar winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

Croft was first played by Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life. However, Vikander took over the role in the 2018 remake of the film, which was timed for a successful reboot of the game.

This is the latest project for Green, who is the driving force behind Lovecraft Country, the breakout HBO series that stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Prior to that, Green co-created, executive-produced and wrote the WGN series Underground, which was one of the first scripted U.S. TV shows that focused on slavery and the Underground Railroad.

By Candice Williams

