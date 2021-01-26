Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals how being bullied gave her thick skin

Ruth Ossai for Marie Claire(LOS ANGELES) — These days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas oozes confidence and but it wasn’t always that way.

The actress, and soon-to-be published author — with the release of her memoir, Unfinished on February 9 — elegantly graced the Spring 2021 cover of Marie Clare to chat about her busy year ahead. However, in doing so she also reflected on how much she has overcome, not only during her 20 years in the entertainment industry but as a teenager.

After being asked about the racism she’s experienced, Chopra Jonas, 38, recalled being bullied when she lived in Newton, Massachusetts.

“In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why,” she said. “I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure.”

“Bullying happens to kids and adults. It happens with positions of power, and we’ve all seen that abused in multiple ways,” she continued, adding “it affected me adversely. It affected my confidence; it affected who I wanted to be. I felt exposed, when your skin is raw.”

These days though, the Quantico star has thick skin but admits she doesn’t allow what others say about her — or her husband Nick Jonas, affect her. Explaining how she deals with commentary, she shared, “I am just like everyone else.”

“In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?” Chopra Jonas said. “I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being.”

