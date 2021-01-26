Purdue University Northwest’s online nursing programs recognized by U.S. News & World Report

The 2021 Best Online Programs rankings from U.S. News & World Report once again named Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) online nursing programs among the best in the country.

PNW’s nationally recognized online RN-to-BSN program placed among the top 50 online bachelor’s degree programs in the nation again this year, ranking 48 in the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs category. The RN-to-BSN degree provides busy nursing professionals an affordable and convenient option to gain the skills, knowledge and credentials needed to advance their careers.

The PNW online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program once again made the list of Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs and ranked 112 in the nation. The MSN program allows participants to customize their path and pace to fit their schedules with the ability to complete practicum hours where they work.

“We are proud to once again be named one of the top online bachelor’s and master’s nursing programs in the country,” stated Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing. “These rankings are a testament to our programs which are responsive and flexible to the needs of our students, and to the hard work of a dedicated faculty committed to providing the highest quality of education to those in the nursing field.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,600 online degree programs for its 2021 Best Online Programs rankings. To be considered, a large majority of the required coursework must be completed through distance learning. The methodology used to rank the programs was based on a combination of self-reporting and peer review and used a 100-point scale.