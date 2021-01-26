Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote
Tunisian activists are marching on parliament Tuesday as lawmakers vote on a new government, following a week of national tensions over poverty and lack of jobs
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote
Tunisian activists are marching on parliament Tuesday as lawmakers vote on a new government, following a week of national tensions over poverty and lack of jobs
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.