Vietnam’s Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead


Posted on: January 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Senior members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party caution that their country faced opportunities and challenges ahead, as they began a key meeting to set the nation’s path for the next five years



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Vietnam’s Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead


Posted on: January 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Senior members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party caution that their country faced opportunities and challenges ahead, as they began a key meeting to set the nation’s path for the next five years



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.