Washington Post’s Marty Baron says he’s retiring next month


Posted on: January 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Marty Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation’s top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Washington Post’s Marty Baron says he’s retiring next month


Posted on: January 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Marty Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation’s top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.