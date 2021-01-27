All of Biden’s executive orders, and other notable actions, so far

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty ImagesBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Since entering office on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden has signed more than three dozen executive actions addressing the coronavirus pandemic, economy, immigration, climate crisis and more.

Here’s a look at all of his executive orders, and other notable executive actions, so far:



COVID-19 RESPONSE

Executive Order on Protecting Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing: Requires masks, physical distancing and other health measures while on federal property

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security: Establishes the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator within the executive office

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Rejoining the World Health Organization: Biden sends letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres revoking the United States’ previous intention to withdraw from WHO amid the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the letter here

Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel: Requires masks on certain forms of domestic travel, including planes, trains, ferries and intercity buses, and requires those coming to the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before arrival “to the extent feasible”

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19: Accelerates the development of COVID-19 therapies — in particular ones that can be “easily manufactured, distributed and administered” — and provides surge assistance to critical care and long-term care facilities

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats: Enhances data collection for public health threats such as COVID-19 by designating a senior official within several agencies to work on COVID-19 data issues, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain: Directs several agencies to review and assess the inventory of pandemic response supplies, such as personal protective equipment

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



Executive Order on Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery: Establishes a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services to provide recommendations on mitigating health inequities caused by the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats: Establishes a COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board to coordinate federal COVID-19 testing efforts

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety: Reviews the Occupational Safety and Health Act to identify any changes to better protect works from COVID-19

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers: Directs the education secretary to assist states in deciding whether and how to safely reopen for in-person learning, and coordinates the collection of data to inform safely reopening and on the status of in-person learning

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



ECONOMIC RELIEF

Pausing Federal Student Loan Payments: Directs the acting education secretary to pause federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0% (a pause was issued the following day)

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the directive here

Executive Order on Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Directs all executive agencies to consider actions to address the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 22

Read the order here

WORKFORCE

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce: Expands protections for federal workings, including putting federal agencies on a path to require a $15 minimum wage for contractors

Issued: Jan. 22

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers: Increases the amount of federal spending that goes to American companies and orders an increase in domestic content

Issued: Jan. 25

Read the order here

CLIMATE CRISIS

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis: Places a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, revokes the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Acceptance of Paris Climate Agreement: The U.S. rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the statement here

Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad: Sets climate change as a key consideration for U.S. national security and foreign policy, establishes a National Climate Task Force, pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters “to the extent consistent with applicable law,” sets the goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and aims to replace the federal government’s fleet of autos with zero-emission vehicles, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 27

Read the order here

Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology: Establishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which will “advise the president on policy that affects science, technology and innovation”

Issued: Jan. 27

Read the order here



IMMIGRATION



Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities: Revokes an executive order issued by former President Trump, which made sanctuary jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration enforcement measures ineligible to receive federal funding

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census: Requires that all residents of a state be counted in the census, regardless of immigration status

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States: Revokes the so-called Muslim ban, which restricted foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the proclamation here

Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): Directs the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen the regulation, which defers the removal of certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the memorandum here

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction: Halts construction and funding of the border wall

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the proclamation here

LGBTQ RIGHTS



Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation: Enforces sex discrimination protections within the federal government

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform: Revokes the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military

Issued: Jan. 25

Read the order here

RACIAL EQUITY AND RACISM

Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government: Includes various directives to promote allocating federal resources and government benefits

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities: Prevents the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons

Issued: Jan. 26

Read the order here

Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States: Directs Health and Human Services secretary to mitigate “racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic,” among other measures

Issued: Jan. 26

Read the memorandum here



GOVERNMENT

Executive Order on Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation: Revokes six “harmful policies and directives” issued during the Trump administration to provide federal agencies more flexibility in using regulatory action to address “urgent challenges” such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel: Requires every executive agency appointee to sign an “ethics pledge,” which includes bans on gifts from lobbyists and “golden parachute” payments

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here



ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky, Justin Gomez and Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

All of Biden’s executive orders, and other notable actions, so far

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty ImagesBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Since entering office on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden has signed more than three dozen executive actions addressing the coronavirus pandemic, economy, immigration, climate crisis and more.

Here’s a look at all of his executive orders, and other notable executive actions, so far:



COVID-19 RESPONSE

Executive Order on Protecting Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing: Requires masks, physical distancing and other health measures while on federal property

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security: Establishes the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator within the executive office

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Rejoining the World Health Organization: Biden sends letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres revoking the United States’ previous intention to withdraw from WHO amid the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the letter here

Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel: Requires masks on certain forms of domestic travel, including planes, trains, ferries and intercity buses, and requires those coming to the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before arrival “to the extent feasible”

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19: Accelerates the development of COVID-19 therapies — in particular ones that can be “easily manufactured, distributed and administered” — and provides surge assistance to critical care and long-term care facilities

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats: Enhances data collection for public health threats such as COVID-19 by designating a senior official within several agencies to work on COVID-19 data issues, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain: Directs several agencies to review and assess the inventory of pandemic response supplies, such as personal protective equipment

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



Executive Order on Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery: Establishes a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services to provide recommendations on mitigating health inequities caused by the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats: Establishes a COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board to coordinate federal COVID-19 testing efforts

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety: Reviews the Occupational Safety and Health Act to identify any changes to better protect works from COVID-19

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here

Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers: Directs the education secretary to assist states in deciding whether and how to safely reopen for in-person learning, and coordinates the collection of data to inform safely reopening and on the status of in-person learning

Issued: Jan. 21

Read the order here



ECONOMIC RELIEF

Pausing Federal Student Loan Payments: Directs the acting education secretary to pause federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0% (a pause was issued the following day)

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the directive here

Executive Order on Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Directs all executive agencies to consider actions to address the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 22

Read the order here

WORKFORCE

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce: Expands protections for federal workings, including putting federal agencies on a path to require a $15 minimum wage for contractors

Issued: Jan. 22

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers: Increases the amount of federal spending that goes to American companies and orders an increase in domestic content

Issued: Jan. 25

Read the order here

CLIMATE CRISIS

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis: Places a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, revokes the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Acceptance of Paris Climate Agreement: The U.S. rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the statement here

Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad: Sets climate change as a key consideration for U.S. national security and foreign policy, establishes a National Climate Task Force, pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters “to the extent consistent with applicable law,” sets the goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and aims to replace the federal government’s fleet of autos with zero-emission vehicles, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 27

Read the order here

Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology: Establishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which will “advise the president on policy that affects science, technology and innovation”

Issued: Jan. 27

Read the order here



IMMIGRATION



Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities: Revokes an executive order issued by former President Trump, which made sanctuary jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration enforcement measures ineligible to receive federal funding

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census: Requires that all residents of a state be counted in the census, regardless of immigration status

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States: Revokes the so-called Muslim ban, which restricted foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the proclamation here

Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): Directs the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen the regulation, which defers the removal of certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the memorandum here

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction: Halts construction and funding of the border wall

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the proclamation here

LGBTQ RIGHTS



Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation: Enforces sex discrimination protections within the federal government

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform: Revokes the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military

Issued: Jan. 25

Read the order here

RACIAL EQUITY AND RACISM

Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government: Includes various directives to promote allocating federal resources and government benefits

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities: Prevents the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons

Issued: Jan. 26

Read the order here

Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States: Directs Health and Human Services secretary to mitigate “racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic,” among other measures

Issued: Jan. 26

Read the memorandum here



GOVERNMENT

Executive Order on Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation: Revokes six “harmful policies and directives” issued during the Trump administration to provide federal agencies more flexibility in using regulatory action to address “urgent challenges” such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel: Requires every executive agency appointee to sign an “ethics pledge,” which includes bans on gifts from lobbyists and “golden parachute” payments

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here



ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky, Justin Gomez and Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.