La Porte County Health Department update

It is with great pleasure that the La Porte County Health Department announces that they will be receiving an increased allotment of COVID-19 Vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health for their clinic located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Previously, weekly allotments were given at 700 doses per week for the next month, and that number has more than doubled to 1700 doses per week for the next month’s duration. LPCHD has graciously accepted this increase, and subsequently the public will soon see an increased amount of appointment slots becoming available over the course of the next month at that clinic location.

Current eligibility criteria are still in place, per IDOH:

Healthcare workers and first responders providing direct care to patients

Anyone aged 70 years old or greater

Appointments can be made by calling 2-1-1 or by going online to: www.ourshot.in.gov . There are now 6 total locations within La Porte County listed on the map. All locations are able to be scheduled through these processes listed above, with the exception of Meijer Pharmacy in Michigan City. 2-1-1 is unable at this time to schedule at Meijer Pharmacy and they are using their own scheduling system, but links are included on the website www.ourshot.in.gov to connect users how to schedule at the Meijer location if they so choose that site.

As more information is received and further eligibility tiers/groups open up, that information will be shared accordingly. Effective on 2/2/2021, the LPCHD’s clinic site will follow the following schedule:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 8AM-6PM CST. Please note the following critical information regarding this clinic:

No walk-in appointments will be accepted, please schedule for your appointment with the previous methods listed above, the Health Department cannot schedule appointments for you

Only those residing and/or working in the State of Indiana are eligible to be vaccinated

Please bring State issued ID to appointment

If you are a healthcare worker or first responder please bring your ID/badge or proof of employment