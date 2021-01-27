Mexico’s new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases
Mexico has posted its highest one-day total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,944 infections, and a near-record 1,623 confirmed deaths
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Mexico’s new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases
Mexico has posted its highest one-day total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,944 infections, and a near-record 1,623 confirmed deaths
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.