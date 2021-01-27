REMINDER from Michigan City Area Schools-SPORTS

Please know that effective immediately, and for the remainder of the Winter home sports season, MCHS Athletic events will be open to the public, and MCHS has been allowed to have spectator attendance of up to 25% of our capacity. This translates to 800 spectators being sold tickets on-site at the ticket windows on the day of events on a first-come, first serve basis. DAC passes will be honored. Tickets will still be $6 each, but events are no longer limited to an attendance policy of parents-only. Please share this information with all appropriate parties!

The home events remaining on the Winter schedule are:

Friday, January 29 Girls Basketball v Gary West Side

Monday, February 1 Gymnastics v Lake Central

Thursday, February 4 Boys Basketball v Chesterton

Tuesday, February 9 Boys Basketball v Valparaiso

Thursday, February 11 Gymnastics v Crown Point

Friday, February 12 Boys Basketball v Lake Central