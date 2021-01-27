UniCredit designates investment banker Orcel as new CEO


Italian bank UniCredit says Andrea Orcel, one of Europe’s leading investment bankers, will replace outgoing CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, who offered his resignation this fall over strategic differences with the board



