Reward Money Being Offered in Connection to April 2020 Investigation

The April 6, 2020 report of a man down has led private donors to establish a reward for information resulting in an arrest, and conviction, of those responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim. The original incident came to light the morning of April 6, 2020, after having gone unreported to police, as the down subject was transported from the area for medical reasons only. The male subject was located at 6:30 a.m., in the courtyard of an apartment complex, located in the 100 block of Chicago St., having sustained numerous injuries. A police investigation was begun immediately following notification and led investigators to believe the injuries may have stemmed from a physical disturbance with an unknown assailant.



The investigation remains open and on-going at this time. The private donors have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the sustained injuries of the victim.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Mark LaMotte at 219-462- 2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the keyword “Chicago” in the first line of the message to indicate which case you are providing information on. Thank you for any assistance and your partnership with the Valparaiso Police Department.

