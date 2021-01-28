Ryan Reynolds launching Snapchat series ‘Ryan Doesn’t Know’

Snap Originals(CANADA) — Ryan Reynolds has already dominated the big screen, as the producer and star of the Deadpool series, and the small screen, with the Netfix hit 6 Underground and the streaming service’s upcoming Red Notice opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but he’s now aiming for a smaller screen: that is, the one on your cellphone, with a new series on the social media platform Snapchat.

The actor and Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile entrepreneur is launching a Snap Original series called Ryan Doesn’t Know.

“You can fill a gymnasium with the things I don’t know,” the actor introduces a teaser for the show, in which he tackles various new skills, “in hopes of becoming a less boring husband and father.”

In a format tailor-made not just for the quarantine times, but honestly, also Mint Mobile customers to which he recently offered free 5G access, Reynolds learns various skills with experts instructing him remotely.

The teaser shows Ryan undertaking everything from cooking to chain saw ice sculpting, with the experts’ watchful — and often incredulous — faces looking on via video.

The show kicks off on January 30.

By Stephen Iervolino

