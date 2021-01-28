The City of Michigan City seeks applicants for various Temporary/Seasonal positions.

Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department

Lifeguards City Kids Playground Leaders

Golf Course Laborers

Pro Shop Clerks

Golf Course Cook/Server

Golf Course Cart Laborers

Park Maintenance Laborers

Volunteer Starters/Rangers

Concessions Manager

Zoo Dietician

Concession Attendants

Zoo Train Attendants

Parking Sticker Clerk

Zoo Groundskeepers

Zookeepers/Aviary Attendants

Work Study Student

Zoo Aviary Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants



Park Maintenance Seasonal Laborer: Duties include building and ground maintenance, grass mowing, trimming, sand removal, and trash pickup. Improvement projects may include painting and cleaning. At least 30 hours a week, must be willing to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays when needed. Must be 18 years of age or older.



Park Maintenance Seasonal Custodian: Duties include routine and regular cleaning, sanitizing, sweeping, mopping and vacuuming of floors as well as cleaning and sanitizing restrooms at various Park buildings and comfort stations. Must be willing to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays when necessary.



CEMETERY – Maintenance Laborers, willing to work some flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.



VECTOR CONTROL – Maintenance Laborers, willing to work flexible hours including some weekends.



PORT AUTHORITY – Marina Maintenance, Security and Fuel Dock Attendants. Must be 18 years of age or older.



Related experience and education required for some positions. Must have ability to transact with public and provide excellent customer service. Valid driver’s license required for some positions, pre-employment drug screen, and limited background performed. Must be willing to work flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

Applications will be accepted from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm in the Personnel Department, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360 or available at www.emichigancity.com. However due to COVID-19, please call 873-1408 and an application will be brought out to you. There is also one attached to this Notice of Vacancy. Upon completion, please place your application in the drop box in the front of City Hall or return via email to [email protected]



The City of Michigan City is an Equal Opportunity Employer all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regards to age, race, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or status as a protected veteran. Reasonable accommodations for persons with a known disabling condition will be considered in accordance with State and Federal Law.

