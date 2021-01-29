Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths

Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges against an activist who secretly recorded Iowa’s largest pork producer using heat to kill hundreds of pigs last year as the pandemic devastated the industry

