Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths


Posted on: January 29th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges against an activist who secretly recorded Iowa’s largest pork producer using heat to kill hundreds of pigs last year as the pandemic devastated the industry



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths


Posted on: January 29th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges against an activist who secretly recorded Iowa’s largest pork producer using heat to kill hundreds of pigs last year as the pandemic devastated the industry



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.