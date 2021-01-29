Dutch court orders Shell Nigeria to compensate farmers
A Dutch appeals court has ordered energy giant Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary to compensate two farmers for damage to their land caused by two oil leaks in 2004 and 2005
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Dutch court orders Shell Nigeria to compensate farmers
A Dutch appeals court has ordered energy giant Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary to compensate two farmers for damage to their land caused by two oil leaks in 2004 and 2005
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.