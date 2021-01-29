Judge denies bail for Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot

A federal judge has denied bail for a 60-year-old Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

