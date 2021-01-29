Nielsen now says ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ conquered holiday streaming content

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) — In a do-over of its rankings for the end of 2020, Nielsen streaming data now shows that Wonder Woman 1984 was the most streamed show for the week of December 21-27, besting Disney/Pixar’s Soul.

According to the revised numbers, 2.25 billion minutes of the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel were watched, easily topping the 1.6 billion minutes watched of Soul, which had previously been logged as the most-streamed title.

Incidentally, while the two new titles slugged it out at the top, a fan favorite sitcom scored. 1.435 billion minutes of The Office was streamed on Netflix in that last week of December — before the sitcom was moved to the Peacock streaming service; its performance was good enough for the number 3 slot.

Netflix dominated that key holiday week, the records show, taking 7 of the 10 slots; only Wonder Woman, Disney+’s Soul and The Mandalorian (#5) were the only non-Netflix content to chart on Nielsen’s ratings.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Here are Nielsen’s revised SVOD [streaming video on demand] rankings for the week of Dec. 21-27, 2020:

1. Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) (movie) – 2.252 billion minutes

2. Soul (Disney+) (movie) – 1.669 billion minutes

3. The Office (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1.435 billion minutes

4. Bridgerton (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 1.204 billion minutes

5. The Midnight Sky (Netflix) (movie) – 1.113 billion minutes

6. The Mandalorian (Disney+) (16 episodes) – 1.024 billion minutes

7. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Netflix) (movie) – 705 million minutes

8. The Crown (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 700 million minutes

9. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 691 million minutes

10. Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix) (movie) – 660 million minutes

By Stephen Iervolino

