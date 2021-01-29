Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts

A federal lawsuit demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site after a militia used the platform to draw armed people to anti-police brutality protests in Wisconsin is over

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts

A federal lawsuit demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site after a militia used the platform to draw armed people to anti-police brutality protests in Wisconsin is over