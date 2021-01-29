Venezuela hired Democratic Party donor for $6 million


Posted on: January 29th, 2021

Newly filed lobbying records show that Venezuela’s socialist government previously hired a longtime Democratic Party donor for $6 million at the same it was lobbying to discourage the U.S. from imposing sanctions on the oil-rich nation



