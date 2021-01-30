AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.