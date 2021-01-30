Crews battle flames, cold, wind in huge recycling plant fire

A massive fire engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight and is raging into Saturday morning as firefighters battle flames, frigid cold and wind

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Crews battle flames, cold, wind in huge recycling plant fire

A massive fire engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight and is raging into Saturday morning as firefighters battle flames, frigid cold and wind