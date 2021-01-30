Report: Alaska AG quit after reports of sexual misconduct

Alaska’s then-attorney general resigned while the Anchorage Daily News and the ProPublica investigative journalism organization were preparing an article about allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago

