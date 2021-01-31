Police: Tennessee man stabs man, wields bats in mask dispute

Police documents say a Tennessee man stabbed a man with whom he got into an argument over not wearing a mask and later swung two metal baseball bats at police officers

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Tennessee man stabs man, wields bats in mask dispute

Police documents say a Tennessee man stabbed a man with whom he got into an argument over not wearing a mask and later swung two metal baseball bats at police officers