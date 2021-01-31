Thousands rally in Russia to demand Alexei Navalny’s release

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin

