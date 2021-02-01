Amy Schumer proudly shows off her C-section scars

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) Amy Schumer is loving her body, scars and all.

The Trainwreck star on Sunday posed for a nude selfie on Instagram that proudly shows off her C-section scar, which she received when giving birth to her son Gene.

“Feeling like my C-section looks cute today,” Schumer cheekily captioned the daring selfie and threw in the hashtags “#hotgirlwinter” — a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 smash “Hot Girl Summer” — and “#csection.”

The photo was met with an outpouring of support from fellow moms such as Nicole Richie and Debra Messing, who praised Schumer’s bold snap.

The comment section was also filled with moms telling the I Feel Pretty star about their C-section scars and exclaiming how much the post meant to them.

One fan admitted she needs “to love my c-section more” while another expressed, “Thank you for helping me feel more okay with mine!”

Schumer, who has never been one to shy away from sharing too much information, extensively documented her difficult pregnancy with her Instagram posts, in her stand-up routines and in the HBO Max documentary Expecting Amy.

Amy shares Gene, who was born May 5, 2019, with husband Chris Fischer.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.