Barbie’s 2021 Fashionistas launch features a diverse lineup of dolls

ivanastar/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Barbie’s 2021 Fashionistas launch is here and the new lineup is one of Mattel’s most diverse ever.

There are seven stylish dolls including Ken in a wheelchair, another Ken with afro-textured hightop hair and a Barbie with lighter skin that has vitiligo for the first-time ever.

The latest rollout is reflective of the company’s mission to continue its journey of representing global diversity and inclusivity.

Mattel is also expanding its assortment of Barbie. Fresh looks include accessories, a fanny pack, sunglasses, earrings and a ramp that’s compatible with the Barbie Dreamhouse.

The 2021 Fashionistas Barbie with vitiligo on Caucasian skin was inspired by the brand’s initial launch in 2020 on a deeper skin tone which became on its top five best sellers last year.

“As Barbie accelerates to new heights as the #1 global toy property, and holds as the #1 fashion doll property, the message is clear that Barbie brand is more relevant than ever,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

“As the most diverse fashion doll line on the market, we take great responsibility in better reflecting the world around us and know there are many positive benefits to exposing children to dolls with different skin tones, hair types, abilities and more,” she continued. “We are proud to offer an even wider range of diverse choices with the latest Barbie Fashionistas line so more kids see themselves reflected in our doll line.”

The brand has also honored American author, civil rights activist and teacher Dr. Maya Angelou with a doll.

The American toy company continues to champion diversity and inclusion throughout its offerings with Barbies that have more than 175 looks as well as a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types and fashions.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.