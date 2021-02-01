Police: Rapper Silento charged with murder in shooting death

Authorities say the Atlanta rapper Silento has been arrested and charged with murder in the January shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Rapper Silento charged with murder in shooting death

Authorities say the Atlanta rapper Silento has been arrested and charged with murder in the January shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin